Knoxville Area Transit offers free Wi-Fi on all buses, trolleys
The service is offered on all KAT buses and trolleys and the Knoxville Station Transit Center. KAT has made many improvements in the past year, including later service to neighborhood routes and new Sunday service to parts of the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where's all the good single men over 40? (Apr '15)
|2 hr
|Experienced
|26
|Review: Court South (Jun '09)
|4 hr
|kelceymarie
|22
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|8 hr
|Numnumnumnumnumnum
|198
|Lady Vols
|Tue
|Ace
|4
|Holly Gotta Go
|Tue
|Ace
|6
|New Football coach Peyton Manning
|Tue
|XXX
|32
|Knoxville Mercury
|Tue
|Jebediah Finster
|1
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC