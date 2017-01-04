Knox County road crews prepare for winter weather
Crews in Knox County hit the roads late Wednesday night to keep drivers safe when snow comes. They are spreading brine on the roads in hopes of keeping them from icing over.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|17 min
|Kim Knows
|192
|Arrested again
|1 hr
|Knoxville
|1
|Petitions aim to stop bands from performing in ...
|Wed
|Hugh D Right
|1
|relocating
|Wed
|Emilyam
|1
|considering relocation here...
|Wed
|Emilyam
|1
|McDonald's Hiring Illegal Aliens (Sep '07)
|Wed
|Kstricklin
|287
|LASIK Eye Surgery (Jan '08)
|Wed
|Crazy Jimmy
|71
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC