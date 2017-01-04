Knox County road crews prepare for wi...

Knox County road crews prepare for winter weather

Crews in Knox County hit the roads late Wednesday night to keep drivers safe when snow comes. They are spreading brine on the roads in hopes of keeping them from icing over.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Knox County was issued at January 05 at 2:24PM CST

