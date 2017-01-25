Invasive species threaten Tennessee f...

Invasive species threaten Tennessee forests

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that the emerald ash borer has been found in 47 of the state's 95 counties, while 40 counties are known to be infested with the Hemlock woolly adelgid. The number of Tennessee counties with an emerald ash borer presence has more than doubled since 2013.

