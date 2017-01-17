Inaugural cheers, fireworks: Trump sweeps in for his big day
The band will perform in its 15th presidential inaugural p... WASHINGTON - Ready for his big moment, Donald Trump swept into Washington on a military jet Thursday for three days of inaugural festivities and pledged to unify a nation that is divided and clamoring for change. Washington braced for an onslaught of crowds and demonstrators - with all the attendant hoopla and hand-wringing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lady Vols
|3 hr
|Class of 69
|12
|Holly Gotta Go
|9 hr
|Tyler
|1
|Arsenal Strength Training
|16 hr
|James
|1
|Wbir/Heather Haley
|18 hr
|Newsman77
|4
|It's cold outside.
|Thu
|South Knox Hombre
|4
|Knoxville man dies after police chase, jumping ...
|Wed
|Eye roll
|12
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|Jan 17
|Ted Hall
|203
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC