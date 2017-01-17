Inaugural cheers, fireworks: Trump sw...

Inaugural cheers, fireworks: Trump sweeps in for his big day

11 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

The band will perform in its 15th presidential inaugural p... WASHINGTON - Ready for his big moment, Donald Trump swept into Washington on a military jet Thursday for three days of inaugural festivities and pledged to unify a nation that is divided and clamoring for change. Washington braced for an onslaught of crowds and demonstrators - with all the attendant hoopla and hand-wringing.

