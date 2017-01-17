In Rett syndrome model, team shows ho...

In Rett syndrome model, team shows how adult learning is impaired in females

Neurodevelopmental disorders like autism very likely have their origin at the dawn of life, with the emergence of inappropriate connectivity between nerve cells in the brain. In one such disorder, Rett syndrome, the pathology is traceable to the failure of a specific gene, called MECP2.

