Illegal parking job lands Knoxville pair behind bars on drug charges
Knoxville Police arrested a man and woman Friday evening after their illegally parked truck lead officers to discover drugs, more than $3,500 in cash and six cell phones inside. Officers investigated the illegally parked Chevrolet truck on New York Avenue near Lonsdale Elementary School where they discovered the drugs and Kenneth Pate, 53, who was already on parole for possession of Schedule II Narcotics for resale.
Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
