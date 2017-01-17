Hundreds of East Tennesseans heading to Trump inauguration Read Story Michael Crowe

Hundreds of East Tennesseans heading ...

Hundreds of East Tennesseans heading to Trump inauguration

13 hrs ago

Thousands of people from across the country will travel this week to Washington D.C. for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, and several notable East Tennesseans will be among them. Gov. Bill Haslam is planning a trip to mark the occasion, as well as former Knox County Sheriff and current Knox County Trump chair Tim Hutchison.

Comments made yesterday: 35,238

