Hundreds of East Tennesseans heading to Trump inauguration Read Story Michael Crowe
Thousands of people from across the country will travel this week to Washington D.C. for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, and several notable East Tennesseans will be among them. Gov. Bill Haslam is planning a trip to mark the occasion, as well as former Knox County Sheriff and current Knox County Trump chair Tim Hutchison.
