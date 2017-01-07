Homeowner displaced after North Knoxv...

Homeowner displaced after North Knoxville fire

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

The homeowner made the call around 1 a.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found flames shooting from the attic of the home. Crews believe the blaze could have been sparked by an electrical panel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lady Vols 25 min Ace 2
Holly Gotta Go 26 min Ace 4
Growing drug problems 5 hr TruthSpeaks1986 1
relocating 8 hr rustyshackleford 6
New Football coach Peyton Manning 12 hr South Knox Hombre 27
wbir/abby ham (Dec '11) Sat Kim Knows 194
Sad day in America Sat URA Dumbass 41
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,037 • Total comments across all topics: 277,754,476

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC