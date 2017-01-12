Has Bonnaroo Gone Too Mainstream? Organizers Say No
With U2, the Red Hot Chili Peppers , The Weeknd and a collection of pop, hip-hop and EDM headliners, Bonnaroo has veered more sharply than ever from its origins as a jam-band festival in a dusty Manchester, Tennessee, field. You have to drop down to the fifth line of the 2017 poster to find a heavily improvisational rock band -- Umphrey's McGee -- which is unusual for the festival, even in recent years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lady Vols
|4 hr
|Geno Rocks
|8
|Donald Trump
|5 hr
|Ace is the place
|4
|Holly Gotta Go
|6 hr
|Tammy
|7
|Kimberly Cunningham found not guilty of second ... (May '07)
|6 hr
|anonymous
|50
|Knoxville man confesses to sexually molesting c...
|7 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Knoxville police to holiday shoppers: Dona t be...
|9 hr
|Two of Clubs
|8
|Who is the best child custody lawyer in knoxville? (Jun '11)
|12 hr
|proof
|10
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC