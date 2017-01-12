Has Bonnaroo Gone Too Mainstream? Org...

Has Bonnaroo Gone Too Mainstream? Organizers Say No

With U2, the Red Hot Chili Peppers , The Weeknd and a collection of pop, hip-hop and EDM headliners, Bonnaroo has veered more sharply than ever from its origins as a jam-band festival in a dusty Manchester, Tennessee, field. You have to drop down to the fifth line of the 2017 poster to find a heavily improvisational rock band -- Umphrey's McGee -- which is unusual for the festival, even in recent years.

