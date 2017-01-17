Gov. Bill Haslam speaks on gas tax, legislative agenda Read Story John Becker
The governor is pushing a 7-cent hike in the state's gas tax , new fees on electric vehicles and rental cars and an end to being able to have an open container of alcohol in a car as part of an overall package aimed at tackling a $10 billion backlog of road projects that have been waiting for funding. 10News anchor John Becker interviewed Haslam on Wednesday afternoon to discuss plans for the state's 110th General Assembly.
