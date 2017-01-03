Getting Ready for Winter/Snow Thursday, January 5With some snow in...
With some snow in the forecast for tonight into tomorrow, Tennessee Department of Transportation is pre-treating roads starting Thursday morning. TDOT spokespeople say they're ready to roll for the winter with 204 salt trucks, 106 plows and nearly 73-thousand tons of salt.
