Gas tax hike would fund Chapman Highw...

Gas tax hike would fund Chapman Highway repairs Read Story Becca Habegger

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Jan. 19, 2017: Chapman Highway is one of many roads on the target list for TDOT to improve in East Tennessee. Gov. Haslam's proposal to raise the gas tax by seven cents could help create additional funding for this and other projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Holly Gotta Go 3 hr Tyler 1
Lady Vols 3 hr Hey 11
Arsenal Strength Training 10 hr James 1
Wbir/Heather Haley 12 hr Newsman77 4
It's cold outside. 21 hr South Knox Hombre 4
News Knoxville man dies after police chase, jumping ... Wed Eye roll 12
wbir/abby ham (Dec '11) Jan 17 Ted Hall 203
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,580 • Total comments across all topics: 278,073,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC