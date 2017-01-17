Gas tax hike would fund Chapman Highway repairs Read Story Becca Habegger
Jan. 19, 2017: Chapman Highway is one of many roads on the target list for TDOT to improve in East Tennessee. Gov. Haslam's proposal to raise the gas tax by seven cents could help create additional funding for this and other projects.
