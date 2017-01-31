Gary Strange
Gary Allen Strange, 32, was convicted of three counts of rape of a child and one count of incest. During a five day trial, prosecutors said in late 2013, Strange raped a 9-year-old in a home in South Knoxville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OUR STORIES: Remembering the dramatic and viole... (Jul '07)
|2 hr
|superman
|7
|WIVK. PLease play real Country Music
|3 hr
|foxxy jones
|8
|Shame on you WVLT 8
|3 hr
|Greg Jones
|2
|Tennessee ranks among states with highest STD r... (Nov '07)
|7 hr
|Yodog
|25
|Review: Halls Service Center Tire Pros
|14 hr
|Dissatisfied cust...
|1
|Quit blaming whites for your problems
|17 hr
|Black Phoxx
|3
|liberal lesbian women four muslims
|21 hr
|smarterthanyou
|5
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC