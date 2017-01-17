Gallery seeks art with peace as focus
Broadway Studios and Gallery in Knoxville is issuing an open call to artists to create and submit artwork related to the concept of peace. Any and all media are welcome, including collage, fabric, mosaics, clay, plaster, sculpture, drawing, painting, stained glass, jewelry and photography.
