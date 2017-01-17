Gallery seeks art with peace as focus

Gallery seeks art with peace as focus

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Broadway Studios and Gallery in Knoxville is issuing an open call to artists to create and submit artwork related to the concept of peace. Any and all media are welcome, including collage, fabric, mosaics, clay, plaster, sculpture, drawing, painting, stained glass, jewelry and photography.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
barker sleep center 19 hr VFL18 3
It's cold outside. 23 hr South Knox Hombre 6
Hope 23 hr South Knox Hombre 3
Where's all the good single men over 40? (Apr '15) Fri Eric 34
cocaine Fri Eric 10
Sad day in America Fri Yep 47
Lady Vols Fri Class of 69 12
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Knox County was issued at January 20 at 11:00PM CST

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,061 • Total comments across all topics: 278,120,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC