Former WATE journalists reflect on em...

Former WATE journalists reflect on emotional impact of Christian-Newsom murders

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

It was 10 years ago this week that WATE 6 On Your Side crews started relaying the gruesome details of the kidnappings, rapes and murders of Channon Christian and Chris Newsom. While reliving all of the graphic details is difficult, the families don't want their children's story to fade and they say they are still fighting for justice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
McDonald's Hiring Illegal Aliens (Sep '07) 29 min ThomasA 289
Sad day in America 3 hr Bull Durham 40
Arrested again 3 hr West 2
drug addict ripping people off, watch out for ... 4 hr Lucy Fur 3
News Petitions aim to stop bands from performing in ... 8 hr Better World Girl 2
wbir/abby ham (Dec '11) 22 hr Kim Blows 193
relocating Jan 4 Emilyam 1
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Knox County was issued at January 06 at 7:01PM CST

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,861 • Total comments across all topics: 277,669,722

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC