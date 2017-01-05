Former WATE journalists reflect on emotional impact of Christian-Newsom murders
It was 10 years ago this week that WATE 6 On Your Side crews started relaying the gruesome details of the kidnappings, rapes and murders of Channon Christian and Chris Newsom. While reliving all of the graphic details is difficult, the families don't want their children's story to fade and they say they are still fighting for justice.
