Former UT majorette recalls Eisenhower inaugural parade Read Story Becca Habegger
Barbara McCoin shares memories of marching with UT's Pride of the Southland Band during President Dwight D. Eisenhower's inauguration parade in 1953. "I was majorette at UT with the Pride of the Southland Band, and it was an all-male band," McCoin told WBIR 10News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knoxville man dies after police chase, jumping ...
|8 hr
|Eye roll
|12
|Wbir/Heather Haley
|8 hr
|Jussaying
|1
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|Tue
|Ted Hall
|203
|cocaine
|Mon
|rustyshackleford
|9
|Where's all the good single men over 40? (Apr '15)
|Jan 16
|Lookmeup
|30
|deuces wild club (Dec '08)
|Jan 16
|Shorty 50
|91
|Super8 motel on merchants
|Jan 16
|Again
|9
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC