Former UT majorette recalls Eisenhowe...

Former UT majorette recalls Eisenhower inaugural parade Read Story Becca Habegger

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Barbara McCoin shares memories of marching with UT's Pride of the Southland Band during President Dwight D. Eisenhower's inauguration parade in 1953. "I was majorette at UT with the Pride of the Southland Band, and it was an all-male band," McCoin told WBIR 10News.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Knoxville man dies after police chase, jumping ... 8 hr Eye roll 12
Wbir/Heather Haley 8 hr Jussaying 1
wbir/abby ham (Dec '11) Tue Ted Hall 203
cocaine Mon rustyshackleford 9
Where's all the good single men over 40? (Apr '15) Jan 16 Lookmeup 30
deuces wild club (Dec '08) Jan 16 Shorty 50 91
Super8 motel on merchants Jan 16 Again 9
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,380 • Total comments across all topics: 278,042,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC