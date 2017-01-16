Former Ringling Brothers performer keeps circus alive at Knoxville gym
Hearing the "Greatest Show on Earth" is shutting down brings back vivid memories for Mike Tatura. Currently Tatura runs a gymnastics gym in West Knoxville, but in the 1980s the Romanian gymnast was recruited as an acrobat for the circus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cocaine
|3 hr
|rustyshackleford
|9
|Yet again
|5 hr
|Nice
|1
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|9 hr
|Celbr8t
|200
|Knoxville MINI
|9 hr
|Ben
|1
|Where's all the good single men over 40? (Apr '15)
|12 hr
|Lookmeup
|30
|deuces wild club (Dec '08)
|12 hr
|Shorty 50
|91
|Super8 motel on merchants
|15 hr
|Again
|9
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC