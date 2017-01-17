Five Knoxville council seats to change in 2017 Read Story Kendall Morris

Jan. 16, 2017: The face of the Knoxville city council will shift dramatically in 2017, as five of the current city council members are term-limited. Terms end for council members Nick Pavlis in the 1st District, Duane Grieve in the 2nd District, Brenda Palmer in the 3rd District, Nick Della Volpe in the 4th District and Daniel T. Brown in the 6th District.

