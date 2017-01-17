Five Knoxville council seats to chang...

Five Knoxville council seats to change in 2017 Read Story Kendall Morris

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Jan. 16, 2017: The face of the Knoxville city council will shift dramatically in 2017, as five of the current city council members are term-limited. Terms end for council members Nick Pavlis in the 1st District, Duane Grieve in the 2nd District, Brenda Palmer in the 3rd District, Nick Della Volpe in the 4th District and Daniel T. Brown in the 6th District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wbir/abby ham (Dec '11) 3 hr Ted Hall 203
Heather Haley 3 hr Jussaying 1
cocaine 22 hr rustyshackleford 9
Where's all the good single men over 40? (Apr '15) Mon Lookmeup 30
deuces wild club (Dec '08) Mon Shorty 50 91
Super8 motel on merchants Mon Again 9
Lack of high school basketball coverage Mon Bearden fan 6
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,416 • Total comments across all topics: 278,004,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC