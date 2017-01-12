FAFSA Frenzy Day helps high school seniors prepare for college Read Story Staff
TN Achieves representatives will be in the Knoxville community on Thursday helping students file their FAFSA forms ahead of next week's deadline. It's part of the statewide initiative FAFSA Frenzy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
