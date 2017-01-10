Ex-Tenn AD Joan Cronan earns NCAA's Pat Summitt Award

Cronan has been named the first recipient of the NCAA's new Pat Su... Federal investigators in New Mexico are trying to piece together the final moments of two sisters and their children who were found dead on tribal land just days after authorities issued an alert that they were... Federal investigators in New Mexico are trying to piece together the final moments of two sisters and their children who were found dead on tribal land just days after authorities issued an alert that they were missing and... Lawyers for Texas death row inmate Christopher Wilkins looked to the U.S. Supreme Court to keep him from becoming the first prisoner executed in the nation this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.