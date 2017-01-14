ETSPJ holds legislative luncheon in Knoxville
A dozen Tennessee lawmakers gathered before the East Tennessee Society of Professional Journalists to address the issues topping the agenda for the new legislative session. In an annual luncheon moderated by Kristin Farley, state representatives answered questions from their constituents, with a number of topics taking center stage.
