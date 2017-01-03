Elusive High-Speed Internet Sprouts in Rural Tennessee
Rural Scott County could serve as a model for how grant money can be leveraged to spur much-needed infrastructure investments such as high-speed Internet. The Tennessean reports that Scott County, located 60 miles northwest of Knoxville, is classified by the state as economically distressed, but its local cooperative now has some of the fastest internet services in the nation.
