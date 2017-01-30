Education 36 mins ago 10:03 p.m.Final...

Education 36 mins ago 10:03 p.m.Final middle school rezoning meeting set for Tuesday night

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

The final meeting in a series of six Knox County middle school rezoning discussions is set for Tuesday night at Vine Middle School. Parents and community members will have a chance to ask district officials about the potential rezoning caused by the construction of the new Gibbs and Hardin Valley Middle Schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Quit blaming whites for your problems 1 hr truth 1
liberal lesbian women four muslims 2 hr smarterthanyou 5
Madonna, Ashley Judd 13 hr ThomasA 4
HOOKERS all over jellico tn, cops dont care ? a... (Sep '14) 16 hr commenters 20
News Gas tax hike would fund Chapman Highway repairs... 17 hr South Knox Hombre 1
Rhino3 19 hr Wondering 2
Knoxville Mercury 19 hr Signor 9
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,732 • Total comments across all topics: 278,425,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC