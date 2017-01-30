Education 36 mins ago 10:03 p.m.Final middle school rezoning meeting set for Tuesday night
The final meeting in a series of six Knox County middle school rezoning discussions is set for Tuesday night at Vine Middle School. Parents and community members will have a chance to ask district officials about the potential rezoning caused by the construction of the new Gibbs and Hardin Valley Middle Schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quit blaming whites for your problems
|1 hr
|truth
|1
|liberal lesbian women four muslims
|2 hr
|smarterthanyou
|5
|Madonna, Ashley Judd
|13 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|HOOKERS all over jellico tn, cops dont care ? a... (Sep '14)
|16 hr
|commenters
|20
|Gas tax hike would fund Chapman Highway repairs...
|17 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Rhino3
|19 hr
|Wondering
|2
|Knoxville Mercury
|19 hr
|Signor
|9
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC