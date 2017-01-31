Education 21 mins ago 12:07 p.m.Knox County Schools superintendent finalists named

The board of education search committee narrowed down the list of 24 candidates to five at its meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The committee will present the new list of five candidates to the full school board at 5 p.m. ET Wednesday in the Main Assembly Room of the City-County Building at 400 Main Ave. in Knoxville.

