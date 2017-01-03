East Tennessee road crews ready for snow

East Tennessee road crews ready for snow

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Many in East Tennessee are keeping an eye on the forecast for the end of the week, preparing for the threat of snow. The big question, are we ready? Road crews in East Tennessee said so far this winter they've hardly touched their salt supplies because the weather has been so mild but once the call goes out, they're ready to go.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wbir/abby ham (Dec '11) 3 hr Kim Blows 189
News Petitions aim to stop bands from performing in ... 5 hr Hugh D Right 1
relocating 6 hr Emilyam 1
considering relocation here... 7 hr Emilyam 1
McDonald's Hiring Illegal Aliens (Sep '07) 11 hr Kstricklin 287
LASIK Eye Surgery (Jan '08) 11 hr Crazy Jimmy 71
Sad day in America Tue Farm boi 39
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,510 • Total comments across all topics: 277,613,176

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC