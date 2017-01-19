East Tennessee brewery planning to mo...

East Tennessee brewery planning to move to larger location

11 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Owner of Saw Works Brewery, Adam Palmer, has announced his plan to move the company to the mill, hopefully by the end of 2017, as just one of multiple potential tenants. When Saw Works first opened its doors in 2010 Palmer says they were one of three breweries in the area.

