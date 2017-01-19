East Tennesseans head to Washington D.C. for Inauguration
Many East Tennesseans boarded buses early Thursday morning in Knoxville to travel to the nation's capital for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. Jeanna Scealf said, "It will be fun to see the change of power take place and the celebration of democracy for our nation."
