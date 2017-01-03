Drone films spectacular views ofa
When Jonathan Halley launches a drone, he unveils views of downtown Knoxville, Neyland Stadium and Fort Loudoun Lake most of us never get to see. Halley got up Friday morning and decided with the snowfall that it'd be a great day to fly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is it cheating when a married woman talks/texts... (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Tori427
|20
|McDonald's Hiring Illegal Aliens (Sep '07)
|4 hr
|ThomasA
|289
|Sad day in America
|7 hr
|Bull Durham
|40
|Arrested again
|7 hr
|West
|2
|drug addict ripping people off, watch out for ...
|8 hr
|Lucy Fur
|3
|Petitions aim to stop bands from performing in ...
|12 hr
|Better World Girl
|2
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|Thu
|Kim Blows
|193
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC