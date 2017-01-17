Diaspora Ministry reports surge in anti-Semitism, links it to far-right
This photo taken on August 24, 2013, shows far-right NPD party activists holding up NPD flags and German flags as they protest against the new home for asylum seekers in the district Hellersdorf-Marzahn in Berlin. A report set to be presented by Diaspora Affairs Minister Naftali Bennett at Sunday's cabinet meeting found a marked increase in anti-Semitic incidents throughout the world during 2016, in particular in Western countries with emerging far-right movements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|million women marches
|31 min
|Misfit 0676
|9
|gray haired lesbians
|48 min
|Donald Trump
|1
|Prominent Southern Bapist minister survives ous... (Oct '07)
|49 min
|South Knox Hombre
|65
|Beth Fisher - Trump Protester
|5 hr
|Daddy Warbucks
|10
|9 arrested in Knoxville panhandling operation
|7 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|3
|Where's all the good single men over 40? (Apr '15)
|7 hr
|Misfit 0676
|35
|Arsenal Strength Training
|8 hr
|Misfit 0676
|5
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC