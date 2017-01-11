Crime 54 mins ago 12:04 a.m.KCSO, lawmakers crack down on retail crimes
Jan. 11, 2017: Knox County Sheriff's deputies arrested more than 300 people for retail crimes this holiday season. One local lawmaker is taking the issue further introducing a bill pushing back against organized retail crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lady Vols
|12 min
|Geno Rocks
|8
|Donald Trump
|1 hr
|Ace is the place
|4
|Holly Gotta Go
|1 hr
|Tammy
|7
|Kimberly Cunningham found not guilty of second ... (May '07)
|1 hr
|anonymous
|50
|Knoxville man confesses to sexually molesting c...
|3 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Knoxville police to holiday shoppers: Dona t be...
|4 hr
|Two of Clubs
|8
|Who is the best child custody lawyer in knoxville? (Jun '11)
|7 hr
|proof
|10
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC