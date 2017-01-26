Crime 46 mins ago 5:37 p.m.Man charged with raping 9-year-old girl
On Friday, officers with the Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force arrested Deadrick T. North on charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery. The Knoxville Police Department began investigating the 20-year-old Knoxville man in October 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Precious sizemore
|1 hr
|Jim
|1
|HOOKERS all over jellico tn, cops dont care ? a... (Sep '14)
|3 hr
|lollipoop
|14
|Sad day in America
|13 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|51
|The Lillelid murders: remembering a crime that ... (Apr '08)
|14 hr
|Dianagrandin
|14
|Trump supporters vs Clinton Supporters
|16 hr
|Bull Durham
|2
|million women marches
|16 hr
|Just Saying
|60
|Smithbilt Homes (Jan '16)
|17 hr
|Brian
|12
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC