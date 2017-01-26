Crime 46 mins ago 5:37 p.m.Man charge...

Crime 46 mins ago 5:37 p.m.Man charged with raping 9-year-old girl

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

On Friday, officers with the Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force arrested Deadrick T. North on charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery. The Knoxville Police Department began investigating the 20-year-old Knoxville man in October 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Precious sizemore 1 hr Jim 1
HOOKERS all over jellico tn, cops dont care ? a... (Sep '14) 3 hr lollipoop 14
Sad day in America 13 hr South Knox Hombre 51
News The Lillelid murders: remembering a crime that ... (Apr '08) 14 hr Dianagrandin 14
Trump supporters vs Clinton Supporters 16 hr Bull Durham 2
million women marches 16 hr Just Saying 60
Smithbilt Homes (Jan '16) 17 hr Brian 12
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. NASA
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,576 • Total comments across all topics: 278,319,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC