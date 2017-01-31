Crime 45 mins ago 5:48 p.m.KPD lookin...

Crime 45 mins ago 5:48 p.m.KPD looking into report that schools employee had child porn

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Knoxville police are looking into a report that a Knox County Schools employee may have possessed child pornography, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesman Darrell DeBusk. The investigation originates from a call that patrol officers responded to earlier this month, according to DeBusk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Halls Service Center Tire Pros 34 min Dissatisfied cust... 1
Little blue pill 1 hr Lucy Fur 3
Quit blaming whites for your problems 4 hr Black Phoxx 3
liberal lesbian women four muslims 7 hr smarterthanyou 5
Madonna, Ashley Judd 18 hr ThomasA 4
HOOKERS all over jellico tn, cops dont care ? a... (Sep '14) 21 hr commenters 20
News Gas tax hike would fund Chapman Highway repairs... 21 hr South Knox Hombre 1
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,921 • Total comments across all topics: 278,432,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC