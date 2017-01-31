Crime 45 mins ago 5:48 p.m.KPD looking into report that schools employee had child porn
Knoxville police are looking into a report that a Knox County Schools employee may have possessed child pornography, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesman Darrell DeBusk. The investigation originates from a call that patrol officers responded to earlier this month, according to DeBusk.
