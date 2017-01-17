Crime 33 mins ago 7:29 p.m.Detroit native fined $100K, convicted in Knoxville heroin case
Dale Merritt was convicted and fined this week in a heroin possession case in Knox County Criminal Court. Photo: Knox County Sheriff's Office A Detroit native convicted of possessing some 700 units of heroin faces a $100,000 fine and up to 20 years in a Tennessee prison.
