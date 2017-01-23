Crime 18 mins ago 11:54 p.m.Man charged in 2 hit-and-run wrecks
Police have charged a Gatlinburg man with driving under the influence in connection with two hit-and-run wrecks on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. A Gatlinburg man faces charges in two separate hit-and-runs after officials say he was driving under the influence Tuesday afternoon.
