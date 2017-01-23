Crime 18 mins ago 11:54 p.m.Man charg...

Crime 18 mins ago 11:54 p.m.Man charged in 2 hit-and-run wrecks

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Police have charged a Gatlinburg man with driving under the influence in connection with two hit-and-run wrecks on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. A Gatlinburg man faces charges in two separate hit-and-runs after officials say he was driving under the influence Tuesday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
million women marches 1 min Misfit 0676 32
HOOKERS all over jellico tn, cops dont care ? a... (Sep '14) 14 min CuntyMcTwatterson 10
Where's all the good single men over 40? (Apr '15) 16 min CuntyMcTwatterson 37
Wbir/Heather Haley 24 min CuntyMcTwatterson 7
those pink hats 4 women 49 min CuntyMcTwatterson 7
Are there any suboxone clinics open on Saturday (Jun '16) 56 min CuntyMcTwatterson 2
Protester Similarities 1 hr Michael Hunt 1
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,489 • Total comments across all topics: 278,242,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC