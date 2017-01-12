Crime 17 mins ago 7:49 p.m.Ten arrested in Blount County prostitution sting
Officers with the BCSO, Alcoa and Maryville police, and agents with the FBI office in Knoxville conducted the joint operation at a hotel. Ten people were arrested and one person was cited in the sting.
