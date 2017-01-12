Cirrus Aircraft opens a Vision Center...

Cirrus Aircraft opens a Vision Centera at McGhee Tyson Airport

Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Cirrus Aircraft announced in 2015 its plan to build what it calls a "Vision Center" - a place for sales, maintenance and service of its planes, including its new personal jet. The spot picked for the center is McGhee Tyson Airport.

