Cirrus Aircraft opens a Vision Centera at McGhee Tyson Airport
Cirrus Aircraft announced in 2015 its plan to build what it calls a "Vision Center" - a place for sales, maintenance and service of its planes, including its new personal jet. The spot picked for the center is McGhee Tyson Airport.
Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
