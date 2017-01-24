Children's author Claudette to sign books

Award-winning East Tennessee author Jean Leigh Claudette, writer of children's and juvenile fiction books, will hold book signings for her latest, "The Legend of the Flying Snallygaster." The first will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Barnes and Noble Booksellers, Surburban Plaza, 8029 Kingston Pike, Knoxville.

