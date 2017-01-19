Cancer patients, survivors gather in Knoxville to voice concerns over Affordable Care Act repeal

Cancer patients and their supporters gathered outside of Senator Lamar Alexander's office Thursday afternoon to voice their concerns concerning the plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act. "My biggest concern as a cancer patient is that if the pre-existing conditions limitation and the lifetime cap on expenses were not available, then I would basically be uninsurable for the rest of my life," said cancer patient Vanessa Hirschhorn.

