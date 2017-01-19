Cancer patients, survivors gather in Knoxville to voice concerns over Affordable Care Act repeal
Cancer patients and their supporters gathered outside of Senator Lamar Alexander's office Thursday afternoon to voice their concerns concerning the plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act. "My biggest concern as a cancer patient is that if the pre-existing conditions limitation and the lifetime cap on expenses were not available, then I would basically be uninsurable for the rest of my life," said cancer patient Vanessa Hirschhorn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arsenal Strength Training
|5 hr
|James
|1
|Wbir/Heather Haley
|8 hr
|Newsman77
|4
|It's cold outside.
|16 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|4
|Knoxville man dies after police chase, jumping ...
|Wed
|Eye roll
|12
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|Jan 17
|Ted Hall
|203
|cocaine
|Jan 16
|rustyshackleford
|9
|Where's all the good single men over 40? (Apr '15)
|Jan 16
|Lookmeup
|30
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC