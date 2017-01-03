Boyd leaving Haslam administration as he ponders gov's bid
Randy Boyd is stepping down as commissioner of the state Department of Economic and Community Development as he ponders a bid to succeed term-limited Gov. Bill Haslam in 2018. Boyd, a Knoxville entrepreneur, has served as Haslam's chief business recruiter since January 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Football coach Peyton Manning
|3 hr
|porky
|29
|Lady Vols
|4 hr
|Ace
|2
|Holly Gotta Go
|4 hr
|Ace
|4
|Growing drug problems
|9 hr
|TruthSpeaks1986
|1
|relocating
|12 hr
|rustyshackleford
|6
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|Sat
|Kim Knows
|194
|Sad day in America
|Jan 7
|URA Dumbass
|41
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC