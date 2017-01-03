Boyd leaving Haslam administration as...

Boyd leaving Haslam administration as he ponders gov's bid

Randy Boyd is stepping down as commissioner of the state Department of Economic and Community Development as he ponders a bid to succeed term-limited Gov. Bill Haslam in 2018. Boyd, a Knoxville entrepreneur, has served as Haslam's chief business recruiter since January 2015.

