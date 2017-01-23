Alternatives to Haslam's IMPROVE Act surfacing Read Story Becca Habegger

The plan, which is part of the IMPROVE Act he revealed last week, also includes lowering the grocery tax from 5 percent to 4.5 percent and, over the course of two years, decreasing the Hall income tax by 3 percent. Haslam's plan would raise the tax on regular gas by 7 cents a gallon and 12 cents on diesel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.