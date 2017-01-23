Alternatives to Haslam's IMPROVE Act surfacing Read Story Becca Habegger
The plan, which is part of the IMPROVE Act he revealed last week, also includes lowering the grocery tax from 5 percent to 4.5 percent and, over the course of two years, decreasing the Hall income tax by 3 percent. Haslam's plan would raise the tax on regular gas by 7 cents a gallon and 12 cents on diesel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|those pink hats 4 women
|6 hr
|sensual cinnamon
|3
|million women marches
|6 hr
|ThomasA
|26
|speak 7 dialects of chinese?
|6 hr
|Makin Muny
|1
|Review: Dependable Motors-Knoxville (Jan '13)
|7 hr
|freewillie17
|20
|Prominent Southern Bapist minister survives ous... (Oct '07)
|11 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|67
|pain
|22 hr
|Chasity
|2
|Knoxville College president explains school's l... (Jun '14)
|Mon
|JustUs
|9
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC