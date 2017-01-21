9 arrested in Knoxville panhandling operation

KPD officers have arrested a total of nine people after conducting an operation targeting panhandlers along major intersections and interstate ramps throughout the city Friday, January 20. KPD has identified the arrested subjects as: David Martin, Eric Martin, Joey Patterson, Maurice Hopkins, Robert Rickman, Tammy Easter, Tony McAmis, Willard Phelps and William Dungannon .

