3-year-old Kolton Hessman awarded Medal of Valor at funeral Read Story Raishad Hardnett
On Sunday, dozens gathered at the Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel in Fountain City to honor the life of honorary police officer Kolton Hessman. The 3-year-old Knoxville boy passed away on Wednesday after suffering congenital heart disease.
