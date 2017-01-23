3-year-old Knoxville boy 'going home to Jesus' Read Story Staff
A 3-year-old Knoxville boy battling a rare heart condition will come off of a life support machine on Thursday, according to the boy's father. "It is with an absolute broken heart that I let you know that little Kolton will be going home to Jesus on Thursday," a post read on the Praying4Kolton Facebook page .
