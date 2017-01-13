24 apply for Knox County Schools superintendent position
Twenty-four people from all across the United States have applied for the position of Knox County Schools superintendent. Friday was the application deadline to fill the position vacated by Dr. Jim McIntyre who resigned at the end of last school year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South College in Knoxville (Oct '09)
|9 hr
|chase B
|98
|Super8 motel on merchants
|9 hr
|chase B
|5
|Magnolia Avenue
|9 hr
|chase B
|1
|Knoxville Center Mall
|9 hr
|chase B
|28
|Where's all the good single men over 40? (Apr '15)
|9 hr
|chase B
|28
|East Knoxville Ugly according to MPC
|17 hr
|Longmire
|2
|Donald Trump
|17 hr
|XXX
|7
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC