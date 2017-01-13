24 apply for Knox County Schools supe...

24 apply for Knox County Schools superintendent position

Twenty-four people from all across the United States have applied for the position of Knox County Schools superintendent. Friday was the application deadline to fill the position vacated by Dr. Jim McIntyre who resigned at the end of last school year.

