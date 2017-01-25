1st Walmart Neighborhood Market opens...

1st Walmart Neighborhood Market opens in Knoxville

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

A new Walmart Neighborhood Market opened on McKamey Road in Knoxville Wednesday. It is the first of its kind in Knoxville, and dozens of people lined up for the grand opening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Protester Similarities 3 hr Coo Coo 2
those pink hats 4 women 3 hr Coo Coo 10
million women marches 4 hr Just Saying 43
Where's all the good single men over 40? (Apr '15) 4 hr ThomasA 39
HOOKERS all over jellico tn, cops dont care ? a... (Sep '14) 5 hr CuntyMcTwatterson 12
Wbir/Heather Haley 6 hr Kierstin 8
News Prescription drug cases plague Tennessee (Feb '07) 12 hr CuntyMcTwatterson 197
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,162 • Total comments across all topics: 278,260,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC