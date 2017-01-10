10Listens: Student files lawsuit agai...

10Listens: Student files lawsuit against 'The Standard' Read Story Raishad Hardnett

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

With one week left before students return to UT for the spring semester, the top floor of The Standard apartments is still not ready for move-in. It was expected to be finished back in August, but construction issues prolonged move-in for months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
McDonald's Hiring Illegal Aliens (Sep '07) 2 hr Kstricklin 287
LASIK Eye Surgery (Jan '08) 2 hr Crazy Jimmy 71
wbir/abby ham (Dec '11) 11 hr Doc Eyebolt 186
Sad day in America 15 hr Farm boi 39
Lack of high school basketball coverage Tue Doc Eyebolt 1
Freewaymen motorcycle club (Feb '14) Tue Familymember 2
News Knoxville curbside recycling to stop accepting ... Tue Advents 1
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,942 • Total comments across all topics: 277,599,213

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC