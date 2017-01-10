10Listens: Student files lawsuit against 'The Standard' Read Story Raishad Hardnett
With one week left before students return to UT for the spring semester, the top floor of The Standard apartments is still not ready for move-in. It was expected to be finished back in August, but construction issues prolonged move-in for months.
