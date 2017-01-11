10Listens: City pushing safety after fire destroys West Knoxvillea Read Story Aaron Wright
Jan. 11, 2017: Fire department leaders are explaining what happened and what the public needs to know about fire hazards following a fire at a Bearden construction site. Flames and black smoke filled the sky in West Knoxville last Thursday as Knoxville firefighters arrived to put out a large fire at a construction site on the corner of Homberg Drive and Kingston Pike.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Proof required for exemtpion to Knox wheel tax (Mar '08)
|5 hr
|Wheel Tax History
|27
|Where's all the good single men over 40? (Apr '15)
|19 hr
|Experienced
|26
|Review: Court South (Jun '09)
|21 hr
|kelceymarie
|22
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|Wed
|Numnumnumnumnumnum
|198
|Lady Vols
|Tue
|Ace
|4
|Holly Gotta Go
|Tue
|Ace
|6
|New Football coach Peyton Manning
|Tue
|XXX
|32
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC