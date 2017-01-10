10 years later: Christian-Newsom fami...

10 years later: Christian-Newsom families host memorials for slain couple Read Story Michael Crowe

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Braving the cold and snow, family and friends gathered at Chris Newsom's grave in Klaxton Saturday afternoon, not to grieve, but to celebrate. "We don't want to be sad, because we know they are in a better place than we are right now," said his mother, Mary Newsom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Football coach Peyton Manning 1 hr Go Blue Forever 31
Knoxville Mercury 5 hr Jebediah Finster 1
wbir/abby ham (Dec '11) 6 hr Brenton Bales 195
older white male looking for top black 8 hr in need 1
Holly Gotta Go 10 hr Ace is the place 5
Lady Vols 10 hr Ace is the place 3
cocaine 12 hr Kim Knows 4
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,788 • Total comments across all topics: 277,775,445

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC