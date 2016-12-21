Zoo Knoxville Hosts Winter PrincessesThursday, December 22Zoo...
Zoo Knoxville is celebrating the holiday break with a unique and magical visit from Neverland and Company's Snow Queen and Snow Princess. The zoo's Wonderfully Winter Princesses event will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The Snow Queen and the Snow Princess, along with famous friend Beauty, will be greeting visitors in the zoo's cozy Winter Village, located in the enclosed and heated Kids Cove tent.
