Zoo Knoxville announces death of beloved white rhino Mondo

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Zoo Knoxville announced Thursday the death of its beloved male Southern white rhino Mondo, an ambassador for his endangered species since 1988. Zoo officials say Mondo's health deteriorated rapidly over the last few days, despite exhaustive efforts by his caretakers and University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine doctors.

